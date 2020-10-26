The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

