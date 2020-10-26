Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,487.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

