Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $256,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

