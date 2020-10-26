Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $213,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth $9,551,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $323.55 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.80 and its 200-day moving average is $341.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

