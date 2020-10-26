Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,964,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $777.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $775.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

