Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after buying an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after buying an additional 818,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,964,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix stock opened at $777.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $775.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.
In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
