Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

