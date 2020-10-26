Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 546.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.