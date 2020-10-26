Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 43.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $898.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.53. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

