Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Borr Drilling & Baytex Energy
Reviewing Borr Drilling & Baytex Energy
Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million
Ciena Co. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Ciena Co. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Q2 Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Q2 Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Texas Instruments Incorporated Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Texas Instruments Incorporated Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report