Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

ALV stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

