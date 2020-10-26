Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.15% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUFN opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

