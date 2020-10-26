Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $406,000 Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 349,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.74.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at $532,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $409,332. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

