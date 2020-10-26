Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,982 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,741,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 553,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,901,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.32 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

