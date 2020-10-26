Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.06% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $6,156,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,031.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

