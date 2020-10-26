Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $235.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

