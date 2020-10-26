Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,362 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Target by 22.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.23 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

