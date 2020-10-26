VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of VirnetX worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC opened at $5.88 on Monday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a net margin of 93.33% and a return on equity of 202.99%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

