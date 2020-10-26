Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 13,498 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.