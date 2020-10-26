Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ZIX were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

ZIXI opened at $6.50 on Monday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

