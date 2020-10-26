Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 243 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,287 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,063 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

