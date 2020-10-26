Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

