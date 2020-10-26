Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

