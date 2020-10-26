Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

