Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,978 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $921,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $190.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.42. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.