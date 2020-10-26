Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total transaction of $8,134,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares in the company, valued at $23,741,454.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

TMO opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

