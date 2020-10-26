Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,815 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.