Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

