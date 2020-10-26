Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $437,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Neogen by 70.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Neogen stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

