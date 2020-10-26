Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $411,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $66.51 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.