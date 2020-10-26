Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $441,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 96,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $704,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $91.97 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.