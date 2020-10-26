Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 696 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.