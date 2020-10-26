Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.
BIDU opened at $133.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
