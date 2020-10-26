Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

FCNCA stock opened at $484.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

