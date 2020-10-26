Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $60.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

