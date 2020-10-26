Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 62,951 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,951 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

