Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

