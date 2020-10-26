Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $105.07.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

