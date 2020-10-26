Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 551.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,126 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,454,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after acquiring an additional 266,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $84.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.