Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

