Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $268.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

