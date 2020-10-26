Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $195,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $251.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

