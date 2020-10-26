Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,151 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 415,341 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 514,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 514,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 388,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 356,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $54.07.

