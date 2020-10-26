Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,501,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,652,000.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

BRMK stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.67. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

