Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.32. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $189.35 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

