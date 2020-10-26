Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Charter Equity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Charter Equity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $72.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. Cree has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,420,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Cree by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

