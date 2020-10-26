AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

