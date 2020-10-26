MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 78,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $427,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

