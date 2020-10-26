Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

