HM Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

