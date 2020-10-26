Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,635.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

